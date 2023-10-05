Sony Pictures Core on PS4 and PS5 adds new PS Plus benefits, early movie access

A new movie-focused app called Sony Pictures Core has launched on PlayStation 4 and 5 in 23 markets, including Canada.

As a rebrand of the previous Bravia Core app for TVs and phones, Sony Pictures Core will allow users to buy and rent up to 2,000 movies from their console. For now, Sony has only confirmed some of its own movies that will be available, including Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Uncharted, The Equalizer, No Hard Feelings, Bullet Train, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Additionally, those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium (which starts at $21.99/month in Canada) will get access to up to 100 Sony Pictures movies as part of their membership. So far, Sony has only confirmed Looper, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Elysium and Resident Evil Damnation and notes that the catalogue may vary depending on the market.

The app will also offer PS4 and PS5 owners early digital purchasing access to Sony Pictures movies. As an example, Sony says in select markets like the U.K., the Gran Turismo film is available now for early access. For further cross-promotion, buying this movie through the Sony Pictures Core app will give you credit towards an in-game purchase in Gran Turismo 7.

Going forward, Sony says it plans to expand the Sony Pictures Core app by bringing movie benefits to all PlayStation Plus members, regardless of tier, and adding a selection of content from its Crunchyroll anime streaming service.

In 2021, PlayStation stopped offering the ability to rent and purchase movies and TV shows through the PlayStation Store. Therefore, the Sony Pictures Core app brings back some of that functionality. Outside of the app, PlayStation 4 and 5 users can use streaming apps like Disney+, Netflix and Apple TV+ for non-gaming entertainment.

Source: PlayStation