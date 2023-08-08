Valve is now selling refurbished Steam Decks in Canada

Valve has started selling refurbished Steam Decks.

The Steam Deck starts at $499 CAD for the 64GB model. The 256GB model costs $659 while the 512GB one is priced at $819. Naturally, not everyone wants to spend that amount of money on a handheld console. However, Valve now has a solution up its sleeve.

As spotted by SteamDB-creator Pavel Djundik, via Gizmodo, Steam briefly went live with refurbished Steam Decks on its store, before they were taken down. Valve soon officially confirmed the sale of Steam Decks via the handheld’s official social media channels.

The certified refurbished 64GB Steam Deck is available for $399 CAD (regularly $499 CAD), the 256GB Steam Deck costs $529 CAD (regularly $659 CAD) and the 512GB Steam Deck is listed for $659 CAD (regularly $819 CAD).

As mentioned on the page, “Each Certified Refurbished Steam Deck has been thoroughly tested to the same high standards as our retail units,” wrote Valve. “Every device goes through a complete factory reset, software update, and an extensive examination involving over 100 tests at one of Valve’s facilities. Among the tests are all controller inputs, the audio system, the screen, and internals. Battery health is also assessed to ensure proper functionality and longevity.”

It’s worth noting that certified refurbished Steam Decks offer the same one-year warranty as a new Steam Deck. It also comes with a carrying case, a quick start guide and a refurbished power supply.

Learn more about the Steam Deck here. To purchase a refurbished Steam Deck, click here.

Image credit: Valve

Source: Valve Via: Gizmodo