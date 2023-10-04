Samsung to launch Galaxy game streaming service this week: report

Samsung is set to debut a Galaxy-exclusive game streaming service later this week, according to Korea Economic Daily.

The outlet reports that Samsung will launch the platform during its October 5th Developer Conference. A name for the service wasn’t mentioned, but it’s expected to be available through the Samsung Game Launcher and allow for the streaming of mobile games.

This would be a different approach from cloud services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Amazon Luna, which allow for the streaming of console and PC titles on platforms like mobile. (These are also included in Samsung’s own Gaming Hub on smart TVs and monitors.) That said, the updated Game Launcher would be more in line with the non-cloud, mobile-only service offerings of Apple Arcade and Google Play Pass.

Notably, Samsung actually confirmed the service back in August, telling VentureBeat that it would be a way to reach players who click on ads for games but don’t proceed to download and play them. According to Samsung, It means “90 percent of the people who have expressed interest in a game publisher’s content, via an ad, don’t actually ever get into the game.”

The idea behind the expanded Game Launcher, then, would be to reduce that friction by letting people directly jump into a game without downloading and installing. The platform has reportedly been in private beta over the past few months, but Samsung will open it up to the public at its Developer Conference.

It’s unclear how much this would cost or what games would be included. However, Samsung had told VentureBeat that it would come to the U.S. and Canada.

Via: Android Police