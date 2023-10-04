Android 14 is now available to Pixel users

After a surprise beta, Google is finally releasing the stable version of Android 14. Pixel users who have a phone newer than the Pixel 4a can now download the update.

Those who have followed the Android 14 developer previews and beta releases over the last several months likely won’t find many surprises in the stable version of Android 14.

Head to Settings > System > System update to download the latest version of Android 14.

The update includes features like new lock screen options, new monochrome wallpaper options, and you can create generative AI. Further, there’s new cinematic wallpapers as well. Android 14 also includes improved security and better utilizes your battery.

Via: Ars Technica