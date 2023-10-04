Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro Canadian pricing and pre-order offers

If you want to pick up one of Google’s new Pixel devices, here’s how much the devices will cost from Google and from Canadian carriers.

Note: This page will be updated with carrier pricing as it becomes available. If a carrier is missing, it’s likely because it hasn’t revealed Pixel 8 pricing yet — check back later!

To start, the phones will be available for pre-order starting October 4th and on shelves starting October 12th. Those looking to pre-order the Pixels from Google can expect the following pricing:

Pixel 8 – starts at $949

Pixel 8 Pro – starts at $1,349

Moreover, Google is offering pre-order deals. Those who pre-order the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro can get a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro. Alternatively, Canadians can choose to get a free Pixel Watch 2 (Wi-Fi) with a Pixel 8 Pro pre-order or $260 off the Pixel Watch 2 with pre-order of the Pixel 8.

Carrier pricing

Telus

Telus is offering a similar pre-order bonus to what Google has on offer. Customers who buy a Pixel 8 Pro from Telus will get a free Pixel Watch 2 (LTE), while Pixel 8 customers can get free Pixel Buds Pro. The offer is available from October 4th to 16th.

Pixel 8 – $0 down, $40.83/mo financing ($30.63/mo with Bring-It-Back), retail price: $1,110

Pixel 8 Pro – $0 down, $58.04/mo financing ($45.75/mo with Bring-It-Back), retail price: $1,575

Bell

Bell is also offering a free Pixel Watch 2 with Pixel 8 Pro purchase, or Pixel Buds Pro with Pixel 8 purchase until October 16th. However, customers need to complete a claim form by November 30th to get the free smartwatch.

Pixel 8 – $0 down, $39.54/mo financing ($31.63/mo with Device Return Option), retail price: $1,108

Pixel 8 Pro – $0 down, $56.20/mo financing ($46.79/mo with Device Return Option), retail price: $1,575

Rogers

Rogers also offers pre-order deals. Pixel 8 Pro customers can get a free Pixel Watch 2, while Pixel 8 customers can get free Pixel Buds Pro. Notably, Rogers lists these pre-order bonuses on its ‘Deals‘ page but not on the devices themselves, even when you click the ‘Pre-order’ button on the Deals page.

Pixel 8 – $0 down, $39.54/mo financing (after bill credit) or $31/mo with Upfront Edge, retail price: $1,108

Pixel 8 Pro – $0 down, $56.21/mo financing (after bill credit) or $44/60/mo with Upfront Edge, retail price: $1,575

Koodo

Telus-owned Koodo has the same pre-order offers as Telus. That means you can get a free Pixel Watch 2 (LTE) with the purchase of a Pixel 8 Pro, or free Pixel Buds Pro with the purchase of a Pixel 8.

Pixel 8 – $188 down, $33/mo Tab charge on Tab Plus ($1,110 outright)

Pixel 8 Pro – $601 down, $33/mo Tab charge on Tab Plus ($1,575 outright)

Virgin Plus

Bell-owned Virgin Plus is offering a free Pixel Watch 2 with the Pixel 8 Pro, though notably, Virgin’s website says users can choose a Wi-Fi or LTE model. Pixel 8 customers can get free Pixel Buds Pro.

Pixel 8 – $149 down, $33.34/mo financing on a Sweet Pay plan ($1,108 outright)

Pixel 8 Pro – $548 down, $33.34/mo financing on a Sweet Pay plan ($1,575 outright)

Fido

Rogers-owned Fido notes on its ‘Promotions‘ page that customers pre-ordering the Pixel 8 Pro can get a free Pixel Watch 2, while customers pre-ordering the Pixel 8 can get free Pixel Buds Pro.

Pixel 8 – $149 down, $33.33/mo financing (after bill credit), $1,108 outright

Pixel 8 Pro – $549 down, $33.33/mo financing (after bill credit), $1,575 outright

Freedom Mobile

Freedom doesn’t appear to offer pre-order bonuses with the Pixel 8 or 8 Pro.

Pixel 8 – $0 down, $39.54/mo ($30/mo with TradeUp) on a $45/mo plan with Digital Discount

Pixel 8 Pro – $0 down, $51.21/mo ($39/mo with TradeUp) on a $50/mo plan with Digital Discount

SaskTel

SaskTel is offering free Pixel Buds Pro with a Pixel 8 pre-order, or a free Pixel Watch 2 with Pixel 8 Pro pre-order. Learn more here.

Pixel 8 – starts at $0 down, $18.75/mo with Plus Pricing on a two-year term

Pixel 8 Pro – starts at $0 down, $32.50/mo with Plus Pricing on a two-year term

