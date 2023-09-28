Apple’s next iPhone SE could feature USB-C and an Action Button

Apple released its first iPhone SE back in 2016. A 2nd-Gen version of the budget-friendly iPhone came in 2020, while the 3rd-Gen was released in 2022.

Now, Apple is reportedly working on a new version of the affordable device, and it’s rumoured to release sometime in 2024, according to sources familiar with the matter, as shared by MacRumors.

The publication says that it has learned the upcoming SE device will use a modified version of the base iPhone 14 chassis and maintain its test parameters for internal testing. This means that the fourth-gen iPhone SE would reportedly have flat-ish edges and a 6.1-inch display.

The report also suggests that the fourth-gen SE would include an ‘Action button,’ which is currently exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro series, and a USB-C port, used in all iPhone 15 series models. The rest of the device will retain the classic SE look, with a single camera with a flash on the rear. The camera itself will reportedly be upgraded to a 48-megapixel sensor, and the camera bump might be oblong, with both the camera and the flash housed in it.

Further, the device will feature Face ID instead of Touch ID, which might also mean it might not feature big bezels like the 1st-Gen, 2nd-Gen and 3rd-Gen iPhone SE. It’s unclear if the device will sport a ‘Dynamic Island’ or a traditional notch.

Additionally, Apple is reportedly developing its own 5G modem, codenamed “Sinope,” and it is using the iPhone SE 4 as a test device for the new chip.

It’s worth noting that these are very early leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt. Apple could adjust or revise the iPhone SE 4’s design and hardware specifications ahead of its release.

The 2022 iPhone SE is available for $579. The upcoming SE device is expected to cost about the same. Learn more about the 2022 iPhone SE here.

Source: MacRumors