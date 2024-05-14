Google’s Gemini Pro 1.5 now available to Advanced subscribers

Earlier this year, Google announced Gemini 1.5 Pro with a massive 1 million token context window. At Google I/O 2024, the company has shown how it expanded 1.5 Pro.

First, Gemini 1.5 Pro is now available to Gemini Advance subscribers, allowing them to try out 1.5 Pro’s one million token context window. Google says that this enables Gemini Advance subscribers to make sense of documents with up to 1,500 pages in total, summarize 100 emails, and soon handle an hour of video content or codebases with more than 30,000 lines. Some of these features will be available through Google Workspace.

Gemini 1.5 Pro also features better image understanding, allowing users to take pictures of their plate at a restaurant and ask for a recipe, or take a picture of a math problem and it’ll show the user how to solve it step by step (this is something I wish I had when I took Advanced Functions in high school, maybe I would have passed the class).

Gemini 1.5 Pro is available to Advanced subscribers in over 150 countries and 35 languages. Gemini 1.5 Pro is also available with a two million token context window via a waitlist for developers using the API and Google Cloud customers.

Image credit: Google

