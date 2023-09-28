Xbox Anniversary Update for Cuphead launches September 29

Canadian Cuphead developer Studio MDHR is releasing an ‘Xbox Anniversary Update‘ for the title exclusively on Xbox and Windows on September 29th.

According to Xbox, the update is a “love letter” to fans and offers a new Bonus menu, which includes an Art Gallery, Music Player and Behind-the-Scenes video player for Cuphead.

Further, it will also include more than 100 hi-res photos from MDHR archives, revealing never-before-seen concepts and unused art pieces, as well as the total Cuphead soundtrack with 86 playable tracks for the first time in one place.

There’s also a never-before-heard MIDI demo track from Kris Maddigan, which will play in the background.

Xbox says there is some never-before-seen content included in the update, and a first-ever peek at some of the early “MS Paint-style” art they created through the early design concepts for certain attacks and character moments.

You can learn more about the Xbox anniversary update here.

Image Credit: Xbox Wire

Source: Xbox Wire