Honda sheds more light on the Prologue, its first all-electric SUV

Honda has revealed more information about its upcoming all-electric SUV, the Prologue, which is expected to hit the market in early 2024.

The Prologue will be Honda’s first all-electric SUV, and is made in partnership with GM. The electric vehicle (EV) will use GM’s Ultium battery packs, and reportedly offer 482km (300m) range on a single charge with the rear-wheel-drive model.

The Prologue will have a starting price of “upper $40,000s” (roughly $50,000 CAD), according to Honda, not including regional tax credits or incentives. For reference, other vehicles in the same range, like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Volkswagen ID.4, cost slightly less than the Prologue’s starting price.

The upcoming EV will be offered in both single-motor (front-wheel-drive) and dual-motor (all-wheel-drive) configurations with three trim levels: EX, Touring and Elite.

The Prologue will be powered by an 85-kWh battery pack that can deliver up to 288 horsepower and 333 pound-feet of torque for the AWD model. It will come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as standard, as well as an 11-inch digital instrument display and an 11.3-inch HD touchscreen with Google built-in.

Honda has lagged behind its competitors in the EV space, and only time will tell if the Prologue marks a significant step for the automaker’s transition to electric vehicles. The EV will arrive sometime in early 2024.

Image credit: Honda

Source: Honda Via: Engadget

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CE1fKBMVreU