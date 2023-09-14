Here’s everything that was shown off during PlayStation’s September 2023 State of Play

PlayStation held its latest State of Play presentation on September 14th, offering a look at PS4, PS5 and PS VR2 games coming in 2023 and beyond.
If you missed the roughly 30-minute show, here’s a recap of everything that was shown during it.
- Baby Steps — summer 2024
- Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (PS VR2) — October 26th, 2023
- Resident Evil 4 VR mode (PS VR2) — TBA winter 2023
- Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC — September 21st, 2023
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — December 7th, 2023
- Ghostrunner II — October 26th, 2023 (demo available September 14th)
- Deep Earth Collection (blue, red and silver PS5 console plates and matching controllers) — release date TBA
- Helldivers 2 — February 8th, 2024
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 open-world trailer — October 20th, 2023
- Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn — November 9th, 2023
- Honkai Star Rail — October 9th, 2023
- Foamstars open beta (September 29th to October 1st ahead of an official early 2024 release)
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth — February 29th, 2024
The full State of Play can be viewed here.
Image credit: Square Enix