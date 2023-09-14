Apple’s Grid Forecast tells you when you’re receiving ‘clean’ energy

At its 2023 Wonderlust hardware event, Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series alongside the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch Series 9.

In addition to hardware, the Cupertino-based company also detailed its 2030 carbon neutrality goal.

Apple detailed how it is increasingly using ships to transport products and decreasing its dependence on airplanes, how it has made its corporate operations, including Apple Stores and data centers, carbon neutral, and how it made the Apple Watch Series 9 carbon neutral, with similar plans for other products to follow. Additionally, at its event, Apple also said that for the Series 9, it will “match 100 percent of your expected electricity use by investing in renewable energy projects around the world,”

However, it did not talk about a new “Grid Forecast” feature that lives inside the Home app at the product launch event.

The feature will let users know when the electricity grid that powers their house supplies electricity via renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind, or hydro. The feature aims to help you reduce your carbon footprint by choosing to use electricity when it is cleaner and greener.

With the upcoming OS update, Grid Forecast will be available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. The Home app will display the current status of the grid as either “Cleaner” or “Less Clean,” along with a time when it will change. “Cleaner” means that the energy being supplied may have been procured by sources with lower carbon emissions, while “Less Clean” means that the source to obtain the energy may have emitted more carbon into the atmosphere.

Users can then charge their devices and run their washing machine, dryer, or dishwasher when energy is comparatively “cleaner.”

To access the Grid Forecast in iOS 17, you need to open the Home app and tap on the “Energy” option at the end of the top navigation bar.

Unfortunately, the feature is currently only available in the U.S. It is likely that it will eventually be available in other countries, including Canada, but it is uncertain when.

Image credit: Apple