Bethesda reveals Starfield is finally done, confirms pre-load dates

Bethesda has confirmed that Starfield has gone gold.

This means that the main development of the game has officially wrapped up and Xbox-owned Bethesda is ready to begin preparing physical and digital copies of the game for sale. Additionally, Bethesda says players will be able to begin preloading the game on Xbox Series X/S starting on August 17th and on Steam on August 30th.

It’s a notable milestone for the Bethesda Game Studios (BGS) title, which was first unveiled in June 2018 and later set for a November 2022 launch before being delayed multiple times to its current release date of September 6th. Starfield is the first new IP from BGS in 25 years and the latest game from Todd Howard’s team, which last released 2015’s Fallout 4.

There’s also a lot riding on Starfield for Xbox. The next game from the beloved creators of Fallout and The Elder Scrolls was always going to be big, but it’s an even more significant release due to it being a flagship Xbox title. That’s because the console maker has struggled to maintain a consistent release cadence for exclusive games, with its last major Bethesda title, Redfall, releasing in a buggy state to poor reviews.

Xbox, for its part, says it’s been working closely with Bethesda to ensure Starfield is in the best shape possible heading into launch. In the past, Bethesda games have suffered from a litany of technical issues, so it remains to be seen how polished Starfield will be.

Image credit: Bethesda

Source: Bethesda