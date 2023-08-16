Nokia and Eastlink sign multi-year partnership to improve 5G access

Nokia and Eastlink have entered a partnership to improve the latter’s mobile network.

The multi-year agreement will allow Eastlink to use Nokia’s AirScale portfolio, which includes 5G RAN, to introduce increased speeds, performance, and network capacity.

“We expect [Nokia] to cover a sizeable portion of our mobile radio access network over the next few years,” Jeff Gillham, the CEO at Eastlink, said.

“As a global leader in 5G technology, Nokia will be a key contributor towards helping us deliver the best mobile experience to our customers as we leverage their expertise of next-generation technology that focuses on energy-efficiency and security.”

The partnership will also see site expansions and upgrades for Eastlink. The first site using the technology will go live in August, the two companies said in a press release.

Source: Eastlink