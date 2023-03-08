Bethesda’s Starfield delayed again, now launches September 6

Bethesda’s Starfield has been delayed yet again.

The anticipated open-world title will now launch on September 6th, back from the previous release window of “the first half of 2023,” which was already delayed from its initial November 11th, 2022 date.

In the release date’s announcement video, Todd Howard, the director of Starfield and the Fallout and Elder Scroll series, revealed that Bethesda and Microsoft will hold a Starfield ‘Direct’ stream on June 11th to reveal more about the upcoming game.

Xbox says this event will immediately follow its E3-style Xbox Games Showcase.

Join us for #StarfieldDirect following the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, June 11 https://t.co/Igj84qH7AT — Xbox (@Xbox) March 8, 2023

According to Howard, there’s still a lot to be revealed about the title.

Starfield was formally announced during Bethesda’s E3 press conference back in 2018. The game is set in space and is Bethesda’s first new IP in 25 years.

Last year, Bethesda showed off an extended first-look gameplay of Starfield, where we learned that the game features more than 1,000 explorable planets.

Starfield will release on Xbox Series X/S and will be part of Xbox Game Pass.

Image credit: Bethesda