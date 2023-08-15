fbpx
Motorola end of summer promotion gets you $150 off Motorola Edge+

The sale is pretty similar to the company's promotion from earlier this year

Dean Daley
Aug 15, 20238:04 PM EDT 0 comments

Summer is almost over, which is super sad, but Motorola has a new promotion that’s super nice.

You can check out all the deals on Motorola’s website, but here are some highlights.

Unfortunately, the Motorola Razr+ is not included in this sale. The Motorola edge+ is a premium flagship; you can learn more about the device here.

Source: Motorola

