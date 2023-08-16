Save up to 43 percent on Anker portable chargers, plugs and cables

Anker is back at the cutting price game and has a solid set of deals this week on cables, plugs, and portable chargers.
Check out these deals below:
- Anker USB Plug Charger for $17.99 (save 10%)
- Anker GaNPrime 65W, 3-Port Fast Compact Foldable Wall Charger for $62.99 (save 10%)
- Anker PowerPort 4 (40W 4-Port USB Wall Charger) for $29.99 (save 20%)
- Anker 5000mAh Foldable Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger and USB-C for $44.99 (save 36%)
- Anker 5,000mAh MFi Certified 12W Portable Charger for $39.99 (save 25%)
- Anker 20000mAh Battery Pack for $49.99 (save 17%)
- Anker 10000mAh Ultra-Compact Portable Charger for $34.99 (save 35%)
- Anker 3.3ft Premium Nylon Lightning Cable [2-Pack] for $25.99 (save 13%)
- Anker 543 USB C to USB C Cable (140W 6ft) for $18.99 (save 24%)
- Anker 551 8-in-1 iPad USB C Hub, with Foldable Tablet Stand for $97.99 (save 30%)
- Anker USB C Hub Adapter for $39.99 (save 43%)
Source: Amazon Canada
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.