SaskTel starts to rollout 5G services in Warman and Martensville 

SaskTel’s 5G network is now available in parts of Warman and Martensville, Saskatchewan.

The network provides data speeds up to up to 1.2Gbps, which will grow as the network matures. SaskTel says the majority of both cities will have access to the network by the end of March 2024.

“Modern technology and ‘hyper-fast’ connectivity are essential to a vibrant, growing community like Warman,” Gary Philipchukl, the mayor of the City of Warman, said. “SaskTel expanding its 5G network to our city will help Warman continue to be a premier destination to live, work, play and invest.”

The expansion is part of investments SaskTel is planning on making throughout 2024. The company has also committed to invest $1.6 billion in capital over the next five years.

The same investments have also brought SaskTel’s 5G network to various other communities, including Kindersley and Melfort.

In order to access the network, users need to be within a 5G coverage area, use a 5G capable device and have a compatible plan.

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: SaskTel