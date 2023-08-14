Netflix is testing cloud gaming on TVs, PCs, and Macs in Canada

Streaming giant Netflix has announced that it is running a new beta test that would allow users to play games on TVs, PCs, and Macs.

Up until now, Netflix has offered games only on Android phones or tablets running Android 8.0 or later and iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch running iOS/iPadOS 15 or later.

The new beta test is available in Canada and the U.K. and allows a select number of Netflix users to play games on select TVs. Selected PC and Mac users will be able to play Netflix games through Netflix.com on supported browsers in the next few weeks.

As part of the initial test, users would be able to access two games: Oxenfree, a supernatural adventure game from Netflix-owned Night School Games, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a casual arcade game.

It’s worth noting, however, that Netflix’s gaming endeavour hasn’t been quite successful. A report from last year indicated that less than one percent of subscribers were playing games on Netflix. It is likely that Netflix wants to migrate its games to other platforms like TVs and PCs in an attempt to increase its gaming user count.

To play on a TV, users would be able to use their mobile phone as a controller, while PC and Mac games would be able to use a keyboard and mouse.

“Games on TV will operate on select devices from our initial partners including: Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN,” wrote Netflix. It added that other additional devices will be added on an ongoing basis.

Netflix will use its cloud gaming technology that streams games directly from its servers, without requiring any downloads or installations.

If the tests go well, Netflix could soon roll out the update for all users. Learn more about the beta test here.

Image credit: Netflix

Source: Netflix