Fantasy Football: 2023 Video Game Edition (Part 2) [SyrupArcade Cast 9]

Back in January, MobileSyrup created a ‘Fantasy Football’ league-like draft for 2023 video game releases.

Dean Daley, Brad Shankar, Chris Brown and Steve Vegvari contributed to the list of fantasy selections. Here’s how it worked: in January, we were given the chance to select three games we felt would be among the year’s top-scoring on OpenCritic.

This time, we selected two more games for a total of five titles for each participant. Points will then be awarded or deducted for every percentage point each pick falls above or below a 70 on OpenCritic. By the end of the year, we’ll only look at the top four games, ditching the least impressive score for each person’s collection of titles.

Below is the complete list:

Dean Daley

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (August 25th)

Hogwarts Legacy (already released)

Lies of P (September 19th)

Lords of Fallen (October 13th)

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor (already released)

Brad Shankar

Cocoon (September 29th)

Final Fantasy XVI (already released)

Resident Evil 4 (already released)

Sea of Stars (August 29th)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (October 20th)

Steve Vegvari

Forza Motorsport (October 10th)

Hollow Knight: Silksong (TBA 2023)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (October 20th)

Mortal Kombat (September 19th)

Starfield (September 6th)

Chris Brown

Alan Wake II (October 17th)

Baldur’s Gate 3 (already released on PC/September 6th on PS5 and Mac)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (already released)

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (November 9th)

Replaced (TBA 2023)

Image credit: Bethesda