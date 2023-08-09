Save up to 32 percent on Samsung monitors today

If you’re heading back to school, or possibly working from home or mandated to the office, perhaps it’s time for another monitor to amp up your performance.
Check out these deals from Amazon Canada:
- Samsung Odyssey G70B Series 28-Inch 4K UHD Gaming Monitor for $798 (save 20%)
- Samsung LU28R550UQNXZA 28 inch 4K UHD Monitor for $298 (save 31%)
- Samsung 32″ FHD 75Hz LED FreeSync Monitor for $218 (save 22%)
- Samsung LS24R350FZNXZA 24″ LED-Lit Monitor for $138 (save 31%)
- Samsung Odyssey QHD 27-Inch Gaming Monitor for $398 (save 28%)
- Samsung LC27F396FHNXZA 27-Inch 1800R Curved Monitor for $208 (save 31%)
- Samsung LU32J590UQNXZ 32″ 4K UHD 60Hz Monitor for $338 (save 32%)
Source: Amazon Canada
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.