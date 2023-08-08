Diablo IV was Canada’s best-selling game in June

Diablo IV was the best-selling game in Canada in June, according to Circana (previously NPD) and The Entertainment Software Association of Canada.

The latest entry in Blizzard’s popular action-RPG series was released on current and last-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as PC on June 5th.

Coming in second was Square Enix’s Final Fantasy XVI, another action-RPG in a long-running series. However, it dropped on June 22nd exclusively on PS5, which makes its strong performance quite noteworthy.

Rounding out the top three was Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the smash hit Switch sequel to Breath of the Wild that has already become the series’ second best-selling title.

See below for the full list:

Diablo IV (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Final Fantasy XVI (PlayStation 5) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch) Street Fighter 6 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) F1 2023 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PlayStation, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PlayStation 4/5, PC) Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC)

Historically, there’s been a few Canadian-made games regularly popping up on these monthly lists, particularly sports titles like NHL 23, so their absence here speaks to how busy this year’s release schedule has been. (It’s worth noting, however, that Quebec City’s Beenox assisted the development of Modern Warfare II.)

That said, Miles Morales — a nearly three-year-old game at this point — has seen a marked sales jump, likely due both to sales on its PC port and anticipation for this October’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Image credit: Blizzard