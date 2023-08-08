Dr. Phone Fix is now an Apple independent repair provider

Dr. Phone Fix is now offering out-of-warranty repairs for Apple users.

The cell phone repair company recently joined the ranks to become an Apple Independent Repair Provider and will offer repairs using “genuine Apple parts.”

The parts are sourced from the tech giant itself and the program will apply to iPhone users, CEO Piyush Sawhney said in a press release detailing the announcement. Mac and iPhone users can still opt for not the original equipment manufacturer (non-OEM) options, with repairs completed with parts Apple doesn’t sell, as well.

“We pride ourselves on our record of high-quality repairs and fast turn-around times and are pleased to be able to now offer more options to our new and existing customers of Apple devices,” Sawhney said.

Apple first brought the program to Canada in 2020.

Source: Dr. Phone Fix