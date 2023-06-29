Zelda, three Canadian games among Canada’s best-sellers in May 2023

The Entertainment Software Association of Canada and Circana (previously NPD) has revealed the ten best-selling games in Canada for the month of May.

Unsurprisingly, Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom claimed the top spot. What’s particularly impressive, though, is that it’s solely on the Switch. The best-selling game of the year thus far, Hogwarts Legacy, is available on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox consoles and PC, with a Switch port set for November. What’s more, Circana doesn’t track digital sales for Switch games, so this only accounts for Tears of the Kingdom physical purchases.

Read on for the full top 10:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch) Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) FIFA 23 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC) Far Cry 6 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) MLB The Show 23 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo Switch) NHL 23 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S) Resident Evil 4 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

For context, three of these games are Canadian: FIFA 23 and NHL 23 both hail from EA Vancouver, while Far Cry 6 was developed by Ubisoft Toronto. It’s worth noting that NHL 23 didn’t make it on Canada’s best-selling games list in April, so this marks a return for the hockey game, presumably to coincide with the Stanley Cup playoffs and the Leafs’ rise and fall.

Meanwhile, it might also seem odd to see Far Cry 6 on the list more than a year after it launched, but that’s no doubt thanks to the game being ported to Steam on May 11th following Epic Game Store PC exclusivity.

For reference, here are May’s top 10 games in the U.S., per Circana:

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch) Hogwarts Legacy (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Dead Island 2 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) MLB The Show 23 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch) FIFA 23 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC) Mario Kart 8 (Nintendo Switch) Resident Evil 4 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Far Cry 6 (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Image credit: Nintendo