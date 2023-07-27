Twitter’s updated ‘X’ Android app is live now

Elon Musk-owned Twitter rebranded to X this past weekend. The platform not only changed its name but also its long-standing blue bird logo.

The change in branding was visible on the web starting Sunday, July 23rd. The website displayed the new ‘X’ logo, and employee profiles showed an X logo next to their name, instead of the bird logo.

However, the platform’s Android and iOS apps retained the icon. While the iOS app still looks like the old-school platform, X has updated its Android app to display the new branding.

Searching for Twitter on the Google Play Store now shows X as a result. “Breaking news, entertainment, sports, politics and everything in-between! The X app is the trusted digital town square for everyone,” reads the app’s description.

It’s worth noting that the Twitter Lite app also retains the original branding. However, the iOS app update change shouldn’t be too far behind its Android counterpart, and when that happens, that will be the end of the Twitter branding as we’ve come to know it for several years.

The company also took ownership of the @x account earlier this week without informing or compensating its original owner.

It seems that the platform is fully focused on the rebrand, though the process might not be that easy. ‘X’ is a very common term, and unsurprisingly, a lot of companies, including tech giants Microsoft and Meta already have the term trademarked. Read more about it here.

Image credit: Google Play Store, App Store

Source: Google Play Store