Telecom news roundup: Statistic Canada reports telecom price drop [July 15-21]

Statistic Canada’s June Price Index revealed the cost of cellular and internet plans dropped this year compared to last. However, many Canadians haven’t seen the benefits of this as they continue to face some of the highest telecom prices among G7 countries.

More details on the report, along with a breakdown of some of the most important telecom stories from this week, are outlined below.

Business

Fido has increased the price of its 40GB plan to $62/month.

Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence analysis revealed Bell offered the fastest mobile and fixed broadband services in Q2.

Five projects through Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology have brought internet access to 1,770 homes and businesses in the Ontario counties of Bruce and Huron.

Northwestel brings fibre internet services to Fort Resolution, Kakisa and Enterprise, NWT.

Freedom Mobile is now offering 4G services in Québec.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) will meditate financial negotiations for a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) agreement between Québecor and Bell.

Rogers says Bell’s request for CRTC intervention on TTC wireless connectivity is ‘simply unnecessary.’

Telus becomes Canada Soccer’s title partner under a multi-year deal.

SaskTel has expanded its 5G network to more than 50 cell sites serving underserved areas in Saskatchewan.

Telecom prices dropped in June, according to a report from Statistics Canada. However, Canadians continue to feel the burden.

Support for iPhone’s eSIM Quick Transfer feature might soon be coming to Bell.

Deals

Chatr is offering new activations 4GB of bonus data for 12 months on select plans.

Image credit: Shutterstock