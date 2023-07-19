Telus kicks off new partnership with Canada Soccer

Canada Soccer has announced a new multi-year partnership with one of the country’s leading telecommunications companies.

Telus will become Official Telecommunications, Digital Health, and Home Security Partner for the Federation and its National Teams. The partnership will also see Telus provide technology solutions to support Canada Soccer’s national teams, grassroots programs, and digital platforms.

“As a proudly Canadian, global technology company, we’re focused on connecting Canadians to the people and activities they’re passionate about, bringing communities together and keeping them connected to what matters most,” said Jill Schnarr, chief social innovation, communications and brand officer at Telus. “Soccer is the largest and fastest growing sport in Canada. While its popularity grows so too does the need to address inequities and barriers to access. In addition to supporting both our Women’s and Men’s National Teams, we are thrilled to help support and expand the TELUS She CAN Coach Program, helping drive positive social change in our communities and enabling equitable access, opportunity and recognition for female athletes.”

Telus will also become the title partner of the Telus Canadian Championship starting in 2024, which is the nation’s premier club competition. Further, the carrier, with its ‘She CAN Coach Program‘ will support and encourage women to actively work as professional coaches and decision-making members on national and provincial boards. The program will launch in Alberta and Nova Scotia as part of the initial club recruitment and onboarding phase this September. To learn more about the program, click here.

Further, during the Women’s FIFA World Cup, which starts on Thursday, July 20th, Telus will donate $1,000 for every goal Canada scores during the tournament, up to $20,000 to EqualPlayFC, an organization that aims to promote gender equality, and gender equity and making changes for the betterment of girls and women. Find out how to watch the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup in Canada here.

Learn more about the partnership between Canada Soccer and Telus here.

Image credit: Canada Soccer

Source: Canada Soccer