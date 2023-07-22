ChatGPT app is coming to Android soon

Back in May, OpenAI announced that it is releasing a free ChatGPT iOS app in the U.S.

The application made its way to Canada later in May, before adding support for Siri and Shortcuts in early June.

During its initial U.S. release window, OpenAI said that it will be bringing the app to Android devices in the “coming weeks.”

The Android app is now officially available to pre-register and will begin rolling out to users next week.

Announcing ChatGPT for Android! The app will be rolling out to users next week, and you can pre-order in the Google Play Store starting today: https://t.co/NfBDYZR5GI — OpenAI (@OpenAI) July 21, 2023

The Android version of ChatGPT is expected to have similar features and functionality as the iOS version but with optimizations for the platform. The iOS ChatGPT app was only available in the U.S. upon its initial release, before expanding to other countries. It is unclear if the Android application will follow the same release schedule.

Learn more about the Android app here.

Image credit: OpenAI

Source: @OpenAI