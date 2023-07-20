SaskTel continues to connect rural Saskatchewan communities with 5G services

Saskatchewan-based telecom provider SaskTel has expanded its 5G network to more than 50 cell sites serving underserved areas.

These include rural, resort, and First Nations communities.

SaskTel’s 5G network has speeds up to 1.2Gbps, which the company says will increase as the network “matures.”

“As Saskatchewan’s homegrown communications leader, we are firmly committed to delivering cutting-edge communications technologies and solutions to all of our customers, regardless of address,” Chad Olson, SaskTel’s chief technology officer, said.

The company’s 5G expansion results from a commitment to invest $1.6 billion in capital over the next five years.

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: SaskTel