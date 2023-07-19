CRTC will mediate financials of Québecor’s MVNO agreement with Bell

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has granted Québecor a hearing to determine the cost of accessing Bell’s network as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO).

Québecor’s application, on behalf of Vidéotron and Freedom Mobile, states the two telecom organizations worked on an agreement but couldn’t come to a conclusion within the required 30-day deadline. Québecor originally asked the commission to intervene through a February letter. The CRTC directed both companies to work it out in “good-faith negotiations.”

Bell said it’s willing to take part in the negotiations, as per a June 27th reply the telecom giant shared with the CRTC.

The commission has asked both companies to file their final offers by July 28th, from which the CRTC will select one.

The commission has asked both companies to share details on other MVNO agreements they’ve entered, current tariff roaming access agreements and cost breakdowns. Québecor also needs to provide information on subscribers and network usage for the past 12 months.

Québecor is only one of several companies negotiating MVNO agreements. Last week, Cogeco’s CEO told analysts the company is also working on its own MVNO agreement.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: CRTC