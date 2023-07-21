iPhone’s eSIM Quick Transfer feature might soon be supported on Bell

Bell will reportedly soon support iPhone’s “eSIM Quick Transfer” feature.

As reported by iPhone in Canada, the feature appears in the beta version of iOS 17, which Apple will release to the public later this year.

Currently, Bell isn’t listed as a provider supporting the feature on Apple’s website. The only Canadian provider listed is Telus and its flanker brand Koodo.

The Quick Transfer feature allows an iPhone user to move their phone number from a physical SIM card to an eSIM.

If the feature does become available through Bell, Rogers will be the only major Canadian provider not supporting eSIM Quick Transfer. But of course, that may change.

Source: iPhone in Canada