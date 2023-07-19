Threads iOS update features follows tab in activity feed and more

Threads, Meta’s “Twitter killer,” has finally received its first update, introducing new features like a follow tab in the activity feed, translations, tappable repost labels and bug fixes to the new social media app.

This update is coming first to the social media platform’s iOS app before making its way to Android later.

Threads software engineer, Cameron Roth, shared the information via a Threads post. Threads still can’t be embedded, so check out a screenshot of Roth’s post below:

The update includes crash fixes, subscribes to unfollowed users and more.

Threads launched on July 6th and topped 30 million users on its first day. Then, over the span of roughly four days, the social media platform hit 100 million users.

Unfortunately, the app still lacks several important features, including a follows tab in its main timeline and the ability to view posts in chronological order. There are also reports that usage on Threads has already started to drop off.

Source: Threads