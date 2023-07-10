Threads will soon allow users to view a chronological feed

Meta’s Twitter competitor, Threads, will soon have a ‘Following’ chronological feed.

As of now, Threads’ feed is a jumbled one, driven solely by its algorithm. However, like Twitter, the Meta-owned platform will reportedly soon allow users to switch to a ‘Following’ chronological feed that shows the latest Threads from the accounts you follow first.

This was revealed by Instagram chief Adam Mosseri, who posted a screenshot of a Twitter conversation between former CEO Jack Dorsey and current CEO Elon Musk on Threads.

“If anyone was asking, both Instagram and Facebook have chronological feeds options, so yes, we’re going to bring one to Threads too,” wrote Mosseri. The comment came in reply to Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, who said that Instagram has never allowed its users to “remove the algorithm” and that it’s going to be the same way on the newly-launched Threads. Musk echoed Dorsey’s statement, saying that an algorithm-only system could manipulate what information people see.

The advent of the ‘Twitter killer’ app has already sparked a legal dispute between the two companies. Twitter lawyers have sent a cease-and-desist letter to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, stating that the company has “engaged in systematic, willful and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property.” It also stated that Meta has used former Twitter employees to work on Threads.

Meta, however, has denied the allegations, saying that none of the engineers working on Threads had previously worked at Twitter. Less than a week in, Threads has already amassed over 100 million users.

It remains to be seen whether Threads can challenge Twitter’s dominance in the social media landscape, although things are looking well-positioned for Threads to succeed.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Adam Mosseri