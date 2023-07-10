Threads now has 100 million users

It hasn’t even been a week since Meta launched Threads, and the company has already reached an impressive milestone.

Meta CEO says Mark Zuckerberg shared on Monday that the platform hit 100 million signups.

“That’s mostly organic demand and we haven’t even turned on many promotions yet. Can’t believe it’s only been [five] days!”

The number quickly grew from 30 million on launch day, hitting 70 million three days ago. The growth likely isn’t over for the platform, which many have labelled as Twitter’s biggest challenge.

The company is working to add several new features that will make the text-based app more Twitter-like, including an option for users to view their feeds in chronological order.