Threads tops 30 million users on launch day

Meta’s Twitter competitor, Threads, hit 30 million users this morning after going live last night.

According to a message Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared on the platform, the app will likely see improvements down the line. “We’ve got a lot of work ahead to build out the app.”

The public availability of Threads, which connects to users’ Instagram accounts, comes at a volatile time for Twitter users, who are fed up with the constant changes Elon Musk has made ever since he took over the platform in late 2022.

It’s important to note Threads isn’t Twitter’s only competitor. There are many other options, such as former Twitter co-creator Jack Dorsey’s Bluesky.

However, these platforms are not available for all to use and can only be accessed through an invitation, giving Threads a leg up.

