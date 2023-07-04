Rogers says it brought Shaw’s outsourced jobs back home

Rogers is assuring its customers that every time they chat with a service representative over the phone or online, that team member will be located in Canada.

Back in April, the company committed to bringing jobs that were outsourced under Shaw back to Canada. Rogers says it achieved the measure as of July 1st.

The repatriated jobs, which are in the hundreds, have come to B.C., Alberta, and Manitoba. Rogers previously told MobileSyrup that the outsourced jobs were located in the Caribbean.

Rogers became the first Canadian provider to have all of its call centers located in Canada in 2020. Rogers completed its takeover of Shaw on April 3rd, which led to recent layoffs.

Source: Rogers