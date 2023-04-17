Rogers moving Shaw’s outsourced customer service jobs back to Canada

Rogers says it’s moving customer service jobs Shaw once redistributed back to Canada.

A Rogers spokesperson confirmed the jobs are located in Central America. The relocation will bring the positions to B.C., Alberta, and Manitoba.

Back in 2018, more than 3,000 Shaw employees took the company up on a buyout program. The focus was to make its customer delivery model more digital facing. Speculation about the company outsourcing customer service jobs was high, but Shaw said little about the matter.

The press release further details the service roles focus on phone calls and online chats with customers. The company says customer care roles will be implemented by Canada Day, and all jobs will officially be moved back by the third quarter.

Rogers completed its acquisition of Shaw on April 3rd after it received final approval from Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

Updated 04/17/2023 1:21pmET: The article has been updated with additional information.

Source: Rogers