Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [May 8-14]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Bowie: Moonage Daydream

Original theatrical release date: September 16th, 2022

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: May 10th, 2023

Genre: Music documentary

Runtime: 2 hours, 20 minutes

Director Brett Morgen (Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck) uses previously unreleased footage to tell the story of the late singer-songwriter David Bowie.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie [Apple Original]

From An Inconvenient Truth director Davis Guggenheim comes this documentary about the life and career of beloved Canadian actor Michael J. Fox, including his battle with Parkinson’s.

Apple TV+ Canada release date: May 12th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 34 minutes

Stream Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie here.

An Apple TV+ membership costs $8.99/month and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $18.95/month.

Crave

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Season 8)

Crave release date: May 12th, 2023

Genre: Reality competition

Runtime: 12 episodes (around one hour each)

Twelve fan-favourite queens from various Drag Race shows, including Canada’s Drag Race alum Jimbo, return to compete for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame and a $200,000 cash prize.

Stream RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Class of ’09 [Star Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: May 10th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Reality competition

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

Across three time periods, a class of FBI agents must deal with how AI has changed the criminal justice system.

Class of ’09 was created by Tom Rob Smith (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) and stars Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Kata Mara (House of Cards), Sepideh Moafi (The Deuce) and Brian J. Smith (Sense8).

Stream Class of ’09 here.

The Muppets Mayhem [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: May 10th, 2023 (all episodes)

Genre: Comedy musical

Runtime: Ten episodes (26 to 32 minutes each)

A junior music executive Nora must deal with the madness caused by Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem as they try to record their first-ever platinum album.

The Muppets Mayhem is based on Jim Henson’s Muppets series and stars Scarborough, Ontario’s Lilly Singh (A Little Late with Lilly Singh), Tahj Mowry (Smart Guy), Toronto’s Saara Chaudry (The Breadwinner) and veteran puppeteer Bill Barreta (Dr. Teeth).

Stream The Muppets Mayhem here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

The Mother [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: May 12th, 2023

Genre: Action drama

Runtime: 1 hour, 57 minutes

When criminals seek revenge, an assassin must come out of hiding to protect the daughter she’s never met.

The Mother was directed by Niki Caro (2020’s Mulan) and stars Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Joseph Fiennes (Shakespeare in Love) and Omari Hardwick (Power).

Stream The Mother here.

Queer Eye (Season 7) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: May 12th, 2023

Genre: Reality

Runtime: Six episodes (49 to 55 minutes each)

The Fab Five head to New Orleans to give makeovers to more inspirational heroes.

Queer Eye stars Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Montreal’s own Antoni Porowski.

Stream Queer Eye here.

A ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

What are you planning on watching this week? Let us know in the comments.

For more suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.

Image credit: Apple