Here are the top 5 announcements from Google I/O 2023: Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet and more

Google I/O 2023 featured three new devices this year, in addition to lots of software updates and the introduction of AI into Google’s everyday products like Search and Docs. Still, the flashy new phones and tablet proved to be crowd-pleasers.

In no particular order, here are the five biggest and most exciting announcements made during this year’s presentation:

Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a is Google’s latest addition to the Pixel 7 series, meant to be a budget-friendly alternative to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. It features a 6.1-inch OLED screen, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and comes in four colours. It also doesn’t feature a price hike over its predecessor and still costs $599 in Canada.

Read MobileSyrup’s full review of the Pixel 7a here.

Pixel Fold

Technically, Google’s foldable smartphone was revealed a few days before Google I/O. The company posted about it on May 4th, recognized as Star Wars Day, thanks to the play on words ‘May the Fourth be with you.’ In the reveal tweet, Google played on the play on words by posting ‘May the Fold be with you.’

A real leak happened the morning before Google I/O, when leaker SnoopyTech posted an ad for the device. A blunder on Google’s part, rather than a leaker, led to a different ad full of NBA stars being made available online.

However, the official announcement came during the presentation, where the Pixel Fold was shown with one of the company’s new cinematic lock screens: bird’s wings that flutter as you open and close the device.

Unfortunately, the Pixel Fold will not be available in Canada on launch; you can read more about that here.

Pixel Tablet

Google revealed plans to launch a new tablet when it showed off the Pixel Tablet back in 2022. Now, the device is ready and raring to go. The Pixel Tablet comes with a magnetic charging dock, which was highlighted during the keynote as a way to always know where it is and to always be sure that it’s charged.

The Pixel Tablet releases in Canada on June 19th for $699. Read our initial impressions of the device here.

New ‘Find Your Device’ features

The week before I/O 2023, Google made headlines for teaming up with Apple to develop an industry standard to protect users from being tracked. This is in response to steadily rising concerns about the newfound criminal possibilities of tracking devices.

It expanded on its goals during the presentation by detailing how the ‘Find Your Device’ service would be updated to help you find your belongings easier and to warn you if an unknown tracker was moving with you. Read more about the changes here.

Google Bard updates and AI added to other Google services

AI has taken the world by storm recently, and Google is no exception. It unveiled lots of ways it plans to make users’ lives better with AI.

AI will start to be included in Google products you probably use daily. Google Workspace incorporates many of the familiar Google services. AI will be added to Gmail in the form of the ‘Help Me Write’ feature. Something similar is coming to Google Docs. A ‘Magic Editor’ in Google Photos will let you modify your pictures with the help of content-aware AI.

In addition, Google’s AI chatbot, Bard, is now available in English, Japanese, and Korean, with 40 more languages upcoming. Read our full coverage of Bard here.

Now that you’re caught up on the headlines, you can get into the weeds – read all of our coverage of Google I/O here.

Header image credit: Google