Google unveils major Find Your Device update, including unknown tracker alerts

At Google I/O, the company announced a major update to the ‘Find Your Device’ service, which will allow users to find Android devices even at significant distances.

Other Android devices are used to locate your device. However, vice president of product management Sameer Samat says others will not be able to determine your location, “not even Google.”

In addition, if your Android recognizes an unknown location-tracking device following you, it will alert you. This is in response to recent concerns about trackers being used by stalkers or other criminals.

Last week, it was announced that Apple and Google are working together to keep users safe from unwanted trackers.

Read more Google I/O coverage here.

Image credit: Google (screenshot)