Google’s Pixel 7a launches without price hike, costs $599 in Canada

After months of predictions, leaks and gossip, Google has officially announced the Pixel 7a, the follow-up to the tech giant’s Pixel 6a and the latest entry in its mid-range smartphone lineup.

The Pixel 7a will release in ‘Charcoal,’ ‘Sea,’ ‘Snow’ and Google Store Exclusive ‘Coral.’ The smartphone costs $599 in Canada. Google’s latest mid-range handset is available starting May 10th in the Google Store and May 11th at other retailers and carriers.

The Pixel 7a features the company’s Tensor G2 chip, which is also used in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models, making the latest addition to the Pixel family an equally fast and efficient offering. Security-wise it will feature the Titan M2 chip, another notable feature borrowed from Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The handheld offers a crisp and sophisticated look with a sleek back, metal frame and a camera bar. It features a 6.1-inch FHD gOLED display with a 60/90Hz refresh rate and 8GB of RAM/128GB of storage.

Pixel 7a Pixel 6a Display 6.1-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED display, 429ppi, 90Hz refresh rate 6.1-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED display, 429ppi, 60Hz refresh rate Processor Tensor G2 Tensor RAM 8GB of RAM 6GB of RAM Storage 128GB 128GB Dimensions (in.) 72.9 x 152.4 x 9.0 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 193g 178 grams Rear Facing Camera 64megapixel (primary) + 13-megapixel (ultrawide) 12.2-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide) Front Facing Camera 13-megapixel 8-megapixel OS Android 13 Android 12 Battery 4385mAh 4410mAh Network Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G Sensors Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer SIM Type Nano SIM Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date May 11, 2023 July 28, 2022 Misc Colours: Sky, Coral, Charcoal, Chalk , IP67 No headphone jack / colours: Chalk, Charcoal, Sage

Additionally, the 7a runs a dual rear camera setup with a main 64-megapixel shooter and an ultra-wide 13-megapixel camera on the back. For the front shooter, Google has gone with a 13-megapixel camera that is also capable of Face Unlock recognition. All of Google’s standby photo features make a return as well, including ‘Night Sight,’ ‘Magic Eraser,’ ‘Real Tone’ and ‘Photo Unblur.’

The phone also sports a fingerprint scanner to go along with Face Unlock for ease of use, 5G connectivity and includes five years of security updates.

Google’s latest handheld will also last, with a 4,385mAh battery and 18W fast charging. If up to 24 hours of charge isn’t enough, users can turn on Extreme Battery Saver to get up to 72 hours out of their new Pixel.



Further, the Pixel 7a includes three months of YouTube Premium and Google One, the company’s cloud storage service. Users can also enjoy automatic software updates, known as ‘Feature Drops,’ to ensure their Pixel stays up to date.

The Google Pixel 7a is available for purchase starting on May 10th here.

