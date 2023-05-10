Google to add AI-generated, emoji and cinematic wallpapers to Android

At Google I/O, the company announced new generative AI, custom emoji and cinematic wallpapers for Android devices.

Generative AI wallpapers will be coming this fall, and emoji and cinematic wallpapers will be rolling out next month.

The cinematic option will allow users to select a photo for their wallpaper and watch it come to life with motion tilts as the photo appears to pop off the screen.

Customization has always been at the core of the Android experience and we’re building upon Material You with new fun options to give you a more personalized experience on your device 🧵 ↓ #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/ihoFougQyt — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

The expansion to the lock screen will allow users to change the look of their clock and add shortcuts to make using Android devices more customizable and accessible from the first point of contact.

Let’s start with your lock screen. Change the look of your clock and add your most used shortcuts so your phone is always caught up with your style. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/ZLteBoHVSW — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Emoji wallpaper will allow users to mix and match emojis, colours and patterns on their wallpapers.

Finally, AI-generated backgrounds will give users wallpaper designs based on given prompts.

All of MobileSyrup’s Google I/O 2023 content can be found here.