Google lets you change a cloudy sky to a clear blue one with its ‘Magic Editor’

At Google I/O 2023, the company announced a new ‘Magic Editor’ function for its Photos application.
The feature uses AI to let users move around the subjects of a photo, and even generate parts of the image that were accidentally cut off. It’s being pitched as a way to ‘make complex edits easy.’
From search in @GooglePhotos ➡️ New generative AI-powered editing 🧵↓#GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/DRXF6WMa3P
— Google (@Google) May 10, 2023
The feature builds upon Google’s existing Magic Eraser feature it launched two years ago.
Magic Editor will arrive in early-access to select Pixel phones later this year, according to Google. The company has a blog post with more information which you can check out here.
