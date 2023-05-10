Google lets you change a cloudy sky to a clear blue one with its ‘Magic Editor’

At Google I/O 2023, the company announced a new ‘Magic Editor’ function for its Photos application.

The feature uses AI to let users move around the subjects of a photo, and even generate parts of the image that were accidentally cut off. It’s being pitched as a way to ‘make complex edits easy.’

The feature builds upon Google’s existing Magic Eraser feature it launched two years ago.

Magic Editor will arrive in early-access to select Pixel phones later this year, according to Google. The company has a blog post with more information which you can check out here.

All of MobileSyrup’s Google I/O 2023 content can be found here.