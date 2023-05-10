Android 14 Beta 2 is rolling out now

With Google’s annual I/O developer conference out of the way, the company has rolled out Android 14 Beta 2 for select Pixel devices.

The new beta build is available to Pixel 4a (5g), Pixel 5 and 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users.

According to Google, Android 14 Beta 2 includes enhancements around camera and media, privacy and security, system UI, and developer productivity.

Users already running Android 14 Developer Preview or the 1st beta will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to Android 14 Beta 2. In addition, devices with an Android 13 QPR3 Beta build that are already enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program will also receive an optional OTA update to Android 14 Beta 2. Head to Settings -> System -> System update, then tap the Check for updates button to find the update.

Google notes that the new beta might have various stability, battery, or performance issues, and that the update might not be suitable for use for users with accessibility needs.

Here’s everything new, and all the resolved issues in Android 14 Beta 2:

Add support for built-in and custom predictive back animations

Secure full-screen Intent notifications

Data safety information is more visible

Developer-reported issues: