Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania comes to Disney+ in May

Marvel Studios has confirmed that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will begin streaming on Disney+ on May 17th.

This will be exactly three months after the Ant-Man threequel opened in theatres.

Helmed once again by Ant-Man series director Peyton Reed, Quantumania serves as the start to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ‘Phase Five’ and follows Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and their family as they are sent to the mysterious Quantum Realm and encounter the villainous Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors).

While Quantumania was meant to set up Kang as the next Thanos-level villain for the MCU, it was met with some of the worst critical reception to a Marvel movie to date. It also underperformed at the box office, a rarity for the MCU. Making matters even worse is recent abuse allegations against Majors himself, leaving his future in the MCU unclear at the moment.

Next up for the MCU is May 5th’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, writer-director James Gunn’s swan song to his ragtag group of space adventurers. On the streaming side, Marvel’s next release will be the Samuel L. Jackson-led Secret Invasion on June 21st.

Image credit: Marvel Studios

Source: Marvel Studios