Disney calls on Google and Reddit to help find Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania leakers

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released in Canada on February 17th. Roughly a month before the film dropped, though, a Google Doc appeared on Reddit that reportedly contained the full dialogue of the movie.

Now, Disney has subpoenaed Google and Reddit, asking the two tech giants to help find the leakers of the Google Doc.

The document in question is reportedly 63 pages long and contains every piece of dialogue from the movie. The leakers got their hands on the SRT file for the film, one of the most popular subtitle file formats for videos and movies. The subtitles were apparently not in English, but the leakers used “three different translators to convert it to English.”

They were then posted “on or around January 20th” to r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers, a popular subreddit focused on sharing upcoming information from Marvel movies. The subreddit has since been taken down.

Disney’s Digital Media Anti-piracy team became aware of the leak soon after and submitted a request to remove the document. By the time the request came, though, the leakers had already pulled the document, so Google took no action.

Now, a Marvel entity has submitted a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) subpoena to Google to “identify an alleged infringer or infringers.” Marvel wants Google to look for “all identifying information” related to the leakers, “including without limitation, the name(s), username(s), address(es), telephone number(s), email address(es); any IP address(es) used by such user(s); and any account number(s) associated with such user(s).”

