Lucky Mobile sale offers one month free until May 1

A new offer from Lucky Mobile is on right now. If you sign up today, you’ll get one month of free service, according to the flanker brand’s website.

The offer is available on a variety of plans, with both 3G and 4G speed tiers to choose from.

The terms state that the free month is only applied after two months of service. A one-time SIM card charge also applies, as per the fine print.

The flash sale ends on May 1st.

Chatr Mobile currently has a similar offer on as well. You can check out the details here.

Source: Lucky Mobile