Apple could launch higher-end iPhone ‘Ultra’ in 2024

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is back at it again.

Backing up earlier rumours with new information, Gurman says that next year Apple could have plans to release a new ‘iPhone 16 Ultra’ tier iPhone that sits above its ‘Pro’ and ‘Pro Max’ high-end smartphones. Gurman previously reported this rumour several months ago, but at the time, said that the Ultra would replace the Max iPhone variant in Apple’s Pro line.

This would make the tech giant’s iPhone offerings similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S series line, which has offered a more expensive Ultra tier alongside its standard and ‘+’ smartphones for the past several years.

Power On: Apple says consumers are willing to “stretch” to get the best iPhone possible. So the company is working towards an even higher-end Ultra model for as early as 2024 in addition to adding more exclusive features to the Pro Max. https://t.co/mSVCEosOE8 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 5, 2023

As you may have already guessed, the Ultra-level iPhone will cost more than the Max, which currently starts at $1,549 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. This means that the high-end device could cost in the range of $1800 and $2000 in Canada, moving it close to the cost of Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 4 ($2,229.99).

It’s unclear what new feature the Ultra will offer over the Max, but in the past, we’ve seen reports that it could feature two selfie cameras and a different design to better separate it from the rest of Apple’s iPhone lineup.

Source: Bloomberg