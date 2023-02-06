Fitbit experiencing outage, sync and other services not working

Fitbit appears to be down right now, causing sync issues and missing data on both the Android and iOS apps.

Currently, if you open the Fitbit app, some stats should be missing or showing incomplete data. Moreover, trying to sync generally leads to an error, including for those rocking Google’s fancy new Pixel Watch.

9to5Google noted that the ‘My Dashboard’ website is down too, but Fitbit’s shop is still up and running.

We're aware of an issue affecting some Fitbit services and are working hard to resolve it. Thank you for your patience! — Fitbit Support (@FitbitSupport) February 6, 2023

The website Downdetector shows the outage is fairly widespread throughout Canada, with outage reports spiking around shortly after 8am ET this morning. Reports appear to have peaked around 10:12am, though the outage is ongoing.

Fitbit’s support account tweeted that it’s aware of the issue and is working to resolve it. However, it remains unclear what caused the outage in the first place.

Source: Fitbit Via: 9to5Google