Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Jan. 9-15]

Amazon Prime Video

Hunters (Season 2) [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: January 13th, 2023

Genre: Conspiracy drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (46 minutes to 1 hour, 6 minutes each)

In this second and final season, The Hunters must track down Adolf Hitler while being threatened by a ghost of Meyer’s past.

Hunters was created by David Weil (Invasion) and stars Logan Lerman (The Perks of Being a Wallflower), Al Pacino (Scarface), Lena Olin (Alias), Jerrika Hinton (Grey’s Anatomy) and Quebec’s Saul Rubinek (Jerry and Tom).

Stream Hunters here.

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.

Apple TV+

Servant (Season 4) [Apple Original]

Leanne’s dangerous battle with the Church of Lesser Saints continues while the Turner family must grapple with who she and the child in their home really are.

Servant was created and written by Tony Basgallop (What Remains), while M. Night Shyamalan (The Sixth Sense) serves as showrunner and Toby Kebbell (Black Mirror), Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones) and Rupert Grint (the Harry Potter franchise) co-star.

Apple TV+ Canada release date: January 13th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Friday)

Genre: Psychological horror

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

Stream Servant here.

An Apple TV+ subscription costs $8.99/month in Canada.

Find out what’s coming to Apple TV+ in January and February here.

Crave

The Climb

Crave release date: January 12th, 2023 (first three episodes, three new episodes on January 19th and then the final two on January 26th)

Genre: Reality competition

Runtime: Eight episodes (between 30 minutes to an hour each)

Aquaman star Jason Momoa teams up with famed rock climber Chris Sharma on this competition series in which amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of challenges. The winner takes home a sponsored climbing ambassadorship and $100,000 cash prize.

Stream The Climb here.

The Last of Us

Crave release date: January 15th, 2023 at 9pm ET (first episode, new episodes every Sunday at 9pm ET)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Nine episodes (between 1 hour and 1 hour, 30 minutes each)

A hardened smuggler must escort a teenage girl across a post-apocalyptic U.S., becoming closer as they depend on one another for survival.

Based on the PlayStation game of the same name, The Last of Us was created by Neil Druckmann (writer/co-director of the original game) and Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and stars Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones), Gabriel Luna (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Merle Dandridge (Greenleaf), Anna Torv (Fringe) and Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation).

It’s worth noting the series was filmed in Alberta and is believed to be the biggest TV production in Canadian history.

For more on The Last of Us, check out our review of the series and interview with several of the cast and crew, including Druckmann, Mazin, Pascal and Ramsey. We also have a review of The Last of Us Part I, last year’s remake of the original PS3 game upon which the HBO series is based.

Stream The Last of Us here.

Your Honor (Season 2)

Crave release date: January 15th, 2023 (first episode, new episodes every Sunday)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Seven episodes (around one hour each)

After a terrible accident, a grieving Michael finds his life upended by the arrival of Assistant U.S. Attorney Olivia Delmont.

Based on Israeli TV series Kvodo, Your Honor was created by Peter Moffat (Criminal Justice) and stars Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Hope Davis (In Treatment), Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name), Sofia Black-D’Elia (The Night Of) and Carmen Ejogo (True Detective).

Stream Your Honor here.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.

Disney+

Koala Man

Disney+ Canada release date: January 9th, 2023

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: Eight episodes (24 to 25 minutes each)

An ordinary middle-aged Australian man masquerades as a koala-themed superhero at night.

Koala Man was created by Michael Cusack (Smiling Friends) and features the voices of Cusack, Sarah Snook (Succession), Demi Lardner (So You Think You’re Funny), Hugh Jackman (Logan) and Jemaine Clement (What We Do in the Shadows).

Stream Koala Man here.

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The full list of games hitting Disney+ Canada this month can be found here.

Netflix

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker [Netflix Original]

This documentary examines the viral story of an Edmonton hitchhiker who ended up being convicted of murder.

Netflix Canada release date: January 10th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour, 25 minutes

Stream The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker here.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Season 2) [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: January 12th, 2023

Genre: Animated comedy

Runtime: 12 episodes (23 to 45 minutes each) Po and the Dragon Knights must journey across the world to find the legendary Tianshang weapons. Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is based on Dreamworks’ Kung Fu Panda movies and features Jack Black and James Hong reprising their respective roles of Po and Mr. Ping while Rita Ora (“R.I.P.”) joins the cast. Stream Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight here.

A ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.

Paramount+

Mayor of Kingstown (Season 2) [Paramount+ Original]

Paramount+ Canada release date: January 15th, 2023

Genre: Drama

Runtime: TBA

Mike must deal with the fallout of the brutal ending of the first season.

Mayor of Kingstown was created by Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Kingston, Ontario’s Hugh Dillon (Flashpoint) and stars Jeremy Renner (The Hurt Locker), Dianne Wiest (Bullets Over Broadway), Dillon and Emma Laird (In Conversation With a Goddess).

Stream Mayor of Kingstown here.

A Paramount+ subscription costs $9.99/month in Canada.

The full list of movies and shows hitting Paramount+ Canada this month can be found here.

Image credit: HBO