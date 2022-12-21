Xbox’s Countdown sale discounts up to 60 percent off

Microsoft’s ‘Countdown Sale’ discounts several games up to 60 percent off until January 2nd. Additionally, controllers and the Xbox Series S are also on sale.

Discounted games include Game of the Year winner Elden Ring, Madden NFL 23, Cyberpunk 2077, Gotham Knights and more.

The Xbox Series S is $80 off — you can check it out here. And as previously mentioned, Xbox controllers are also on sale until December 30th.

Here are the games below:

There are a ton more games available at a discounted rate that you can check out Xbox’s site.

